TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus walks off the pitch after receiving a red card during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Parma Calcio 1913 at on August 24, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus manager Igor Tudor must choose between two players for the left wingback role, which has been vacated by Andrea Cambiaso’s suspension.

The Bianconeri started their campaign on the right foot, beating Parma by two unanswered goals in front of their supporters at the Allianz Stadium, courtesy of Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic.

However, the occasion was partially blemished by Cambiaso’s ill-advised reaction, as he got himself sent off for elbowing Mathias Fjørtoft Løvik in the face.

Andrea Cambiaso gives Igor Tudor a selection dilemma

The 25-year-old will now serve a two-match ban. Hence, he won’t take part in the action against his former club, Genoa, this weekend, and the same applies to the Derby d’Italia against Inter after the international break.

Therefore, Tudor will have to come up with a solution to replace his first-choice wingback.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Weston McKennie has emerged as the favourite for the role.

The Texan is originally a central midfielder, but his renowned versatility has seen him playing in almost every role since joining Juventus in 2020, including the left wingback role.

In fact, the 26-year-old occupied this role on Tudor’s Juventus managerial debut against Genoa last March, as well as the following fixtures against Lazio and Lecce. The USMNT star filled in for Cambiaso who had been struggling with ankle issues at the time.

Weston McKennie the favourite ahead of Filip Kostic

The alternative choice would be Filip Kostic, who represents a more natural option down the left flank.

The 32-year-old returned to Turin in June following a loan spell at Fenerbahce, and has been reintegrated by Tudor, who seemingly appreciates his credentials.

The source also offers a potential third choice in Nico Gonzalez, but it remains unlikely amidst the confusion surrounding the Argentinian’s future, especially now that we’re nearing the summer transfer deadline.