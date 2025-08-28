Netherlands' former striker Ruud Gullit shows the name of Juventus during the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on December 12, 2016. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Juventus have found out the identities of the eight clubs they’ll face in the Champions League group stage, and their most anticipated fixture is against Real Madrid.

The draw took place in Monte Carlo on Thursday afternoon.

The Bianconeri sneaked into Europe’s elite club competition following a dramatic Serie A season finale. Manuel Locatelli’s late spot-kick secured a 3-2 win over Venezia, which allowed the Old Lady to pip Roma for fourth place and their place alongside Napoli, Inter and Atalanta.

Based on the UEFA ranking, Juventus were placed in Pot 2, but the new format (first adopted last season) ensures that each participant will play against two clubs from every pot in their eight group-stage fixtures. Each team will play four fixtures at home and four on the road.

As for Juventus, their two opponents from Pot 1 will be Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The Bianconeri will take on Los Merengues at the Stadio Bernabeu in the Spanish capital. This is considered one of the most prestigious fixtures of the tournament, as the two sides clashed heads on countless occasions in the past, including the finals of the 1998 and 2017 editions.

Juve’s clash against BVB is also a replay of another losing effort in the Champions League final, particularly the 1997 edition. The Serie A giants will host Niko Kovac’s men at the Allianz Stadium.

From Pot 2, Juventus picked up fellow final strugglers, Benfica, whom they will meet in Turin. They also have another trip to Spain, as they’ll be hosted by Villarreal.

In addition to Benfica, Juventus will also host another Lisbon-based giant in the shape of Sporting CP, whom they picked up from Pot 3. They will also have to travel to Norway for a meeting against Bodo/Glimt.

From Pot 4, Juventus will host Cyprus representatives, Pavos, who will be making their Champions League debut, and will take on Monaco away from home.

UEFA will unveil the schedule on Saturday, but the first matchday will take place between September 16 and 18.

Juventus opponents in Champions League group stage

Pot 1:Borussia Dortmund (home), Real Madrid (away)

Pot 2: Benfica (home), Villarreal (away)

Pot 3: Sporting CP (home), Bodo/Glimt (away)

Pot 4: Pafos (home), Monaco (away)