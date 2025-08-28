Juventus have confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sell Nicolo Savona to Nottingham Forest, with the midfielder set to continue his career in the Premier League.

The move comes after weeks of speculation linking the Bianconeri with several sales to Forest. When the transfer window reopened, Juve almost parted ways with Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah, although those negotiations ultimately failed.

Juventus and Forest’s transfer dealings

Mbangula was understood to be keen on the switch, but Weah rejected the move, leaving the deal in jeopardy and eventually causing it to collapse. Despite that setback, Forest maintained close dialogue with Juve, and further opportunities to work together quickly arose.

The English club turned their attention to Douglas Luiz, who endured a disappointing season at the Allianz Stadium. The Brazilian was eager to return to England, where he had enjoyed earlier success, and that mutual desire helped both clubs reach an agreement with relative ease.

That transfer progressed swiftly, and the two sides completed the move within a matter of weeks. With Luiz’s departure finalised, Forest have now returned to secure another signing from the Bianconeri, this time in the form of Nicolo Savona.

Nicolo Savona (Getty Images)

Comolli confirms agreement

Speaking about the development, Juventus general manager Damien Comolli told Tuttomercatoweb:

“I can say that we have just reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the sale of Savona. The deal was finalised this afternoon.”

The confirmation ends speculation around Savona’s immediate future and allows both clubs to turn their attention to the remainder of the transfer window. For Juventus, the deal provides a timely financial boost as they look to strengthen their squad before the deadline.

For Forest, Savona represents another addition with Serie A experience, following the capture of Luiz. The midfielder will be expected to adapt quickly to the Premier League and add depth to a squad that is seeking to establish itself more securely in the top flight.

The move underlines the growing business relationship between the two clubs, with the potential for further dealings before the window closes.