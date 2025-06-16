A report in the Italian press claims that Juventus and Milan are reflecting on an exchange deal between two of their highest earners.

The two clubs’ plans have been entangled in recent weeks, especially following the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as the Rossoneri’s new head coach and his apparent desire to reunite with some of his old Bianconeri disciples.

Hence, Milan have been linked with the likes of Andrea Cambiaso and Mattia Perin in recent days, in addition to Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, the two clubs could ponder an exchange deal that would send the Serbian striker to Milanello, with Theo Hernandez heading in the opposite direction.

Both players are running on contracts expiring in 2026, and neither has been able to find an agreement with their respective employers over a new deal. Therefore, both stars are widely tipped to leave their clubs this summer.

As the source explains, the parties are still in the examination phase, with no concrete moves made just yet.

Juventus are reportedly seeking a transfer fee of €30 million to offload Vlahovic, while Milan have set their asking price at €25 million.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

What would be the main hurdle?

These figures shouldn’t represent an obstacle in the face an agreement between the two clubs, as a slight financial adjustment could be enough to satisfy both parties.

Nevertheless, agreeing personal terms with the players remains a daunting mission, especially in the case of Vlahovic, whose salary will rise to €12 million next season, while Milan would only be willing to offer him €6m per year.

As for Hernandez, he has been asking the Rossoneri for a salary of €6 million, and will likely request a similar figure from Juventus.

The left-back had reportedly failed to find an agreement with Atletico Madrid in recent days, and has also turned down an offer from Al-Hilal.