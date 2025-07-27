Juventus have placed Tiago Djalo on the transfer list, but this hasn’t exactly prompted a queue of suitors.

The Bianconeri signed the 25-year-old in January 2024, at a time when he was supposedly betrothed to Inter.

While the Nerazzurri were happy to wait until June to sign him on a free transfer, Juve struck an agreement with LOSC Lille, buying the defender for €3.5 million.

Upon his arrival in Turin, Djalo was still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in March 2023, so he had to wait until the final day of the season to make his Juventus debut against Monza.

Tiago Djalo no longer wanted at Continassa

Last summer, the Portuguese failed to impress Thiago Motta in a friendly against Nurnberg, so he was dropped from the manager’s plans and sent out on loan to Porto.

The Sporting CP youth product is now back at Continassa, but Igor Tudor doesn’t plan to reinstate him.

But while Crystal Palace had reportedly enquired about his services, Djalo hasn’t gained himself too many admirers this summer, which poses a problem for Juventus.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are finding it difficult to offload the Portuguese defender mainly due to two reasons.

Why Juventus will struggle to sell Djalo

First, the player failed to cover himself in glory during his loan spell at Porto. Not only did he fail to impose himself as a regular starter, but he was also expelled from the group due to disciplinary measures.

Second, Djalo’s salary is considered too high, thus repelling many potential suitors. The centre-back currently earns around €3.2 million per year. His deal will expire at the end of the season.

So even though Juventus are willing to lower their asking price, perhaps even below €5 million, offloading the former Lille star remains a daunting task.