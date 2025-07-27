Juventus are still determined to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to Continassa, but they’re also keeping close tabs on Rasmus Hojlund.

The Bianconeri have already strengthened their attacking ranks by signing Jonathan David on a free transfer at the start of the month.

However, their striking department remains incomplete, as Dusan Vlahovic has been placed on the transfer list and is no longer part of the club’s plans, while Arkadiusz Milik hasn’t been fully fit since June 2024.

Randal Kolo Muani remains Juve’s favourite option

After signing David, Juventus made it clear that Kolo Muani is in fact their priority target. The Frenchman spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan in Turin.

The 26-year-old has now rejoined Paris Saint-Germain in their pre-season preparations, but remains an outsider at Luis Enrique’s court.

However, the European champions can’t afford to sell the striker on the low, as they had forked out €90 million to buy him from Eintracht Frankfurt less than two years ago. Moreover, the Parisians are determined to add an obligation to buy, while Juventus are hoping to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

So while the next few days could be decisive on this front with the two clubs preparing for a new round of negotiations, Juventus are already considering other options so they don’t find themselves short-handed.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are eyeing Hojlund as an alternative solution.

Juventus keeping Rasmus Hojlund track alive

The pink newspaper believes that Manchester United are now open to loaning out the Dane as they continue to search the market for a new striker.

The source also notes that the Red Devils have identified Kolo Muani as one of their options, which could prompt an interesting domino effect.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Orazio Accomando reported on Saturday that the French striker turned down Man Utd, at least for the time being, as he wants to focus on finalising his transfer to Juventus.