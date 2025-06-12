Juventus loaned-out defender Tiago Djalo is set to return to the base, but his future will likely lie outside of Turin.

The Bianconeri beat off competition from Inter to sign the 25-year-old in January 2024. The Nerazzurri were happy to wait six more months to sign the centre-back on a free transfer, but Juve pounced in and struck an agreement with Lille who sold the player for €3.5 million.

The Portuguese was coming off a long-term ACL injury, so he had to wait until the final day of the 2023/24 campaign to make his Juventus debut, coming in as a substitute against Monza.

Djalo failed to convince Thiago Motta in pre-season, so he was allowed to return to his home country and spend his campaign on loan at Porto.

Djalo didn’t convince at Porto

However, the defender only made 17 appearances in all competitions, failing to lock himself a starting spot. Hence, a permanent transfer to the Dragao remains unlikely, so Juventus will have to find him new accommodation in the summer.

According to the Sports Daily (via IlBianconero), Djalo has attracted interest from the Premier League.

The source claims that Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the Sporting and Milan youth player, while West Ham United have also enquired about his services.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United want Tiago Djalo

While neither side has made a concrete approach just yet, there could be some developments on this track in the coming weeks.

It should be noted that Djalo hasn’t been added to Igor Tudor’s FIFA Club World Cup squad, unlike fellow Juventus loaned-out players Filip Kostic and Daniele Rugani who received call-ups despite spending their campaigns at Fenerbahce and Ajax,respectively.

Djalo’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire in June 2026, and Transfermarkt estimates his value at €8 million.