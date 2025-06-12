It’s now been five years since Juventus last lifted the Serie A trophy in 2020. After enjoying a decade of dominance, the Bianconeri have struggled to regain their once firm grip on Italian football. With Igor Tudor arriving as manager in March and a summer of changes planned, Juventus could be on course to challenge once again.

But what must they do to overtake rivals like Inter and Napoli?

Fully Embrace Igor Tudor’s Tactical Identity

Tudor was brought in to restore Juventus’ competitive edge after inconsistent seasons under Massimiliano Allegri and the short-lived tenure of Thiago Motta. A disciple of aggressive pressing and high-tempo football, the early results in Tudor’s reign brought about more intensity.

However, if the team is to thrive moving forward, Juventus must fully commit to his 3-4-2-1 system. This means the club will have to go out and acquire wing-backs that can defend and attack – areas Juve need to improve. The squad must also adapt to a higher defensive line and more front-footed pressing.

Improve Midfield Efficiency and Creativity

A glaring weakness in recent seasons has been Juventus’ inability to control games from midfield. With players like Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie offering physicality and work rate, the side has often lacked a genuine creative engine.

This summer is Juve’s chance to bring in a top-class playmaker – someone capable of unlocking defences and contributing with goals and assists. Without that, they risk continuing to fall behind.

Replace Federico Chiesa’s Output

Federico Chiesa departed for Liverpool in 2024, and Juventus are yet to replace his explosiveness and direct attacking threat. Yes, they have wingers like Kenan Yildiz who have show promise, but they lack the experience and end-product currently required at the top level.

A high-impact forward who can stretch defences and come out on top in one-on-one situations, as well as weigh in with double-digit goals, must be a target. Finding a player with a similar skillset to Chiesa will be crucial if Juventus want to consistently threaten top defenses.

Strengthen Squad Depth to Compete on All Fronts

While Juventus remain competitive, they lack the crucial depth in key areas. When injuries hit regular starters, it has historically been a problem. If Tudor wants to balance Serie A and potential European commitments, he needs reinforcements.

The defence in particular needs more quality in depth. If Juve can get that right, they can then build up other areas of their team. Otherwise, as football betting odds suggest, they will remain behind the likes of Inter and Napoli in the pecking order.

Final Thoughts

After five years in the wilderness, Juventus are beginning to look more and more like contenders. But reclaiming the Serie A title won’t come easy – it requires smart recruitment, a squad that is ready to fight, and a total commitment to Igor Tudor’s tactical plan. The foundations are being laid, but whether that leads to silverware remains to be seen.