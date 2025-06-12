Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello identifies Joshua Zirkzee as the ideal profile to replace Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus.

Many believe that the Serbian’s time in Turin is coming to an end as the two parties couldn’t reach an agreement over a contract renewal. Therefore, the Bianconeri will be desperate to offload the misfiring striker whose current deal will expire in 12 months.

Vlahovic has been linked with several potential destinations, including Fenerbahce and Milan, where he would reunite with Max Allegri.

But while the 25-year-old’s next career move remains uncertain, Juventus are already searching the market for a replacement.

The Serie A giants are seemingly keen to find a new agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to keep Randal Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman alone won’t be enough.

Fabio Capello hoping to see Zirkzee at Juventus

Over the past few weeks, several centre-forwards have landed on the club’s shortlist, including Mateo Retegui and Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish bomber is a very interesting profile, as he comes from an astonishing campaign with Sporting CP, scoring 54 goals from 52 appearances.

Nevertheless, Capello isn’t entirely convinced by the 27-year-old who has yet to prove his worth in a top European league.

Hence, the former Juventus, Real Madrid and England manager believes that the Bianconeri would be better off chasing Zirkzee.

“I’d go straight to Joshua Zirkzee, who had shown me some very classy plays in Serie A,” wrote Capello in his latest column for La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero).

“Zirkzee would also cost less than the Gyokeres who is being linked to Juve. The Swede may have been a goal machine at Sporting, but he’s 27 and has never succeeded in a top-level league like ours.”

Zirzkee’s enduring interesting experience at Man Utd

Zirkzee was tipped to reunite with Thiago Motta at Juventus last summer and then again in January, but a deal never materialised.

The Dutchman had a torrid start to life at Manchester United, but eventually managed to win the adoration of the Old Trafford crowd.

The 24-year-old is expected to remain with the Red Devils, but Inter reportedly enquired about his services recently.