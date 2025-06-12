Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini confirmed holding talks with Juventus earlier this year, but believes the club made the right choice by appointing Igor Tudor.

Although he’s coming off a forgettable run as the head coach of the Saudi national team, the 60-year-old is widely considered one of the most successful managers of his generation.

Mancini won two Serie A titles (on the pitch) during his first stint at Inter, and led Manchester City towards an unforgettable Premier League triumph in the 2011/12 campaign.

Nevertheless, his career-crowning moment ensued in July 2021, when he led Italy towards Euro 2020 glory at the expense of England at Wembley.

Mancini waiting for his next role

Curiously, Mancini has been linked with Juventus on several occasions, whether during his playing days, or managerial career, but the stars never lined up.

The latest occasion occurred in March when the Bianconeri decided to sack Thiago Motta following a miserable run of results.

Mancini initially emerged as the favourite, but he seemingly requested a long-term contract, which tipped the scale in favour of Tudor who accepted a three-month deal.

Roberto Mancini reveals Juventus talks

The former Man City manager verified what had been reported at the time, while backing Juventus to do good things under Tudor next season.

“I’ve had at least a couple of offers in Italy and three abroad, including one from Brazil,” said Mancini in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“But I wanted to wait, to see if I would have a chance in Italy. I’ve never heard from anyone from Inter. I spoke to Juve months ago, but they now have a coach. Tudor is doing well.

“Napoli are the favourites to defend the Scudetto next season, but it depends on how much the others will strengthen.

“Napoli have the economic means to afford it, so they will start with an advantage. But watch out for Juve.”

In the end, Tudor’s gamble paid off after guiding the club towards the Champions League, as he is now expected to pen a new deal until 2027 with an option for another year.