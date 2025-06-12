Juventus and Bologna could be destined to sit at the table this summer, as their transfer plans could intertwine.

As reported earlier today, the Bianconeri could be plotting an onslaught for Coppa Italia hero, Dan Ndoye, who would arrive as a replacement for Francisco Conceicao.

Nevertheless, Il Resto del Carlino (via TuttoJuve) reveals four other profiles who could be on the move, either from Bologna to Turin, or in the opposite direction.

The Emilian newspaper confirms what has been reported about Juve’s interest in Santiago Castro.

Juventus following Castro & Beukema

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old is a versatile Argentinian attacker who joined the Rossoblu in January 2024 and made his debut under Thiago Motta.

This season, the youngster made quite an impact with Vincenzo Italiano, taking the opportunity to claim more playing time following Joshua Zirkzee’s move to Manchester United, as he shared a starting role with Thijs Dalinga.

Castro made 48 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists. He also earned his first senior call-up from Argentina, but has yet to make his international debut.

In addition to the young striker, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Sam Beukema, reveals the same source.

However, it should be noted that the 26-year-old Dutch defender is reportedly close to sealing a transfer to Napoli who identified him as their first choice.

Bologna keeping tabs on Mbangula & Savona

On the other hand, the report reveals Bologna’s interest in the young Juventus duo, Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona.

The Belgian winger is expected to leave as he’s unlikely to gain significant playing time under Igor Tudor. The 21-year-old has several suitors in Italy and abroad.

On the other hand, Savona is reportedly on the verge of penning a new Juventus contract until June 2030, but this won’t necessarily rule out an exit.