Juventus could be forced to retain Filip Kostic beyond this transfer window, with the winger gradually regaining importance under new manager Igor Tudor.

The Serbian international spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce after former coach Thiago Motta made it clear he was not part of his plans. Previously, under Max Allegri, Kostic had been a reliable presence on the left flank, but the managerial change saw him pushed out of the squad.

Now back in Turin, Juventus had initially hoped to find him a new destination this summer. However, with the window approaching its conclusion and no serious offers emerging, it is becoming increasingly likely that he will remain at the club.

Tudor’s Changing Plans

While Juventus were prepared for Kostic to move on, circumstances have shifted under Tudor, who is looking for ways to integrate the winger into his tactical system. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the coach values Kostic’s experience and is considering him for a starting role in the club’s next fixture.

This renewed sense of trust could prove crucial for the player. Having struggled for opportunities last season, Kostic may benefit from Tudor’s willingness to give him a chance to re-establish himself as a key contributor.

Getty Images

A Player with Something to Prove

Juventus continue to explore the market for potential new arrivals, but many of their current squad members are now expected to remain once the transfer deadline passes. For Kostic, that means an unexpected opportunity to prove his worth again in Turin.

With his work rate, crossing ability, and previous experience in Serie A, the winger could become an asset if he adapts quickly to Tudor’s demands. Much will depend on whether he can seize this second chance and deliver the consistency that once made him a mainstay under Allegri.

Rather than exiting the club, Kostic may now find himself with a renewed role, and if he takes advantage, his career at Juventus could experience a fresh chapter under Tudor’s guidance.