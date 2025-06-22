Juventus secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Wydad in the Club World Cup this evening. Here is our players’ rating.

Michele di Gregorio – 7.0

He could do nothing about Wydad’s goal, but when called upon, he did well.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.0

This was another mature and commanding performance from Kalulu, who made it difficult for Wydad to find the strikers.

Nicolo Savona – 7.0

He is gradually becoming a key player for the club, and with performances like this, it is not difficult to see why.

Lloyd Kelly – 7.5

This was another good performance from Kelly, who was smart on and off the ball as Juve dominated possession.

Alberto Costa – 6.5

He was not as assured as he was in the first game, and Thembinkosi Lorch caused him a lot of problems.

Weston McKennie – 7.0

He helped Juve dominate possession, but he was not spectacular.

Khephren Thuram – 7.5

He was Juventus’ best midfielder in the game. He picked the right passes and drove forward at the right time.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

Cambiaso had a good day at the office, even though he was not spectacular.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Kenan Yildiz – 9.0

What a player he is. He scored twice and was the outstanding player on the pitch. He is growing in confidence and could well be among the players of the tournament.

Randal Kolo Muani – 7.0

Although he did not score, it is easy to see why he starts matches instead of Vlahovic.

Francisco Conceicao – 6.5

He did not replicate his performance from the previous game, but this was an ok day at the office.

Substitutes

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5

He came on and gave Juve a helping hand in midfield, leading to two more goals.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 5.5

He didn’t make a noteworthy impact.

Manuel Locatelli – 6.5

He came on and stabilised the midfield when some legs began to tire.

Dusan Vlahovic – 7.0

He scored in the few minutes he played, albeit a penalty.

Federico Gatti – N/A