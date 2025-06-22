Juventus secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Wydad this evening, continuing their impressive run in the Club World Cup with back-to-back wins. Following a 5-0 thrashing of Al Ain, the Bianconeri once again demonstrated their strength, proving their earlier result was no fluke.

The team is using this tournament to regroup and refine their form after a challenging end to their domestic season. Under Igor Tudor’s guidance, the players are gradually adapting to his tactical demands. The Club World Cup offers crucial time to develop the squad, while securing positive results remains a priority during this transitional phase.

Early Dominance Sets Juventus Apart

Juventus began the match with intent and seized an early lead. Despite a momentary response from Wydad, they remained composed and confidently saw out the game. The Bianconeri’s professionalism and intensity were evident throughout the ninety minutes. Their ability to control the tempo and execute Tudor’s strategy reflects a side that is steadily finding cohesion and confidence.

Khephren Thuram emphasised the focus within the squad and their respect for their opponents, stating, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “I saw Juve well, we played a serious match. We worked well as a team. Good that we won today.”

Challenges from Wydad Acknowledged

He added, “It was not easy, because Wydad is a serious team that plays well on the counterattack, they have very fast players. And also the defenders and midfielders were very serious in making preventive balls.”

This approach reflects Juventus’ broader attitude to the competition. Although it forms part of their pre-season preparations, the players are treating it with a high level of commitment. The matches are providing valuable minutes and tactical cohesion, helping the squad regain competitive sharpness after a difficult conclusion to their league campaign.

Juventus’ serious approach to the Club World Cup underlines their ambition to return stronger, with each fixture offering both a test and an opportunity to evolve under Tudor’s leadership.