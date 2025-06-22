Juventus continued their fine form at the Club World Cup with another commanding performance, securing a deserved 4-1 victory over Wydad in their second group match of the competition.

Early Dominance Sets the Tone

The Bianconeri have made a habit of starting matches with intensity, and Wydad were the latest side to fall victim to their fast tempo. It took just six minutes for Juventus to open the scoring, with a dangerous move leading to an own goal by Abdelmounaim Boutouil. The early breakthrough came as no surprise, given the confidence and focus Juventus have shown since arriving at the tournament.

Kenan Yildiz, who had impressed in the opening match, was involved again in the second goal. Though he had a hand in the opener, this time he left no doubt, finishing expertly to double Juve’s advantage after only 16 minutes. The attacking play from the Bianconeri was fluid, with passes zipped around the pitch confidently as they took full control of the contest.

Despite Juve’s dominance, Wydad managed to pull a goal back just before the interval. Thembinkosi Lorch found the net against the run of play, surprising the Bianconeri and offering the Moroccan side a glimmer of hope. However, Juventus still held the lead going into the break and looked the more likely side to score again.

Yildiz Shines Again

The second half saw Juventus regain their rhythm and composure. Although Wydad briefly rallied following their goal, the class and sharpness of Juve soon began to show again. Juventus took longer to find the net after the restart, but they eventually added a third through Kenan Yildiz, whose performance once again highlighted his growing importance to the team.

As Wydad struggled to cope with the pressure and possession play of their opponents, Juventus capped off the performance with a late goal from Dusan Vlahovic. The striker’s penalty wrapped up another dominant showing for the Bianconeri, who now look well placed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Their next test will be against Manchester City, but with two convincing wins from two, Juventus are building momentum and showing real intent in the tournament.