Kenan Yildiz remains firm in his belief that he scored Juventus’ first goal against Wydad, although the goal was officially recorded as an own goal during the match. The young attacker’s close-range shot took a deflection on its way into the net, but it is widely believed that the ball would have gone in regardless of the deflection.

At present, it is still unclear whether Yildiz will be officially credited with the goal. Should that happen, it would mark a remarkable milestone, as he would have scored his first hat-trick in a Juventus shirt. However, Yildiz himself is confident he achieved this feat. He had already been substituted off by the time Juventus was awarded a penalty, which he could have taken, but even then, the player believed he had completed a hat-trick.

Yildiz’s Perspective on the Controversial Goal

Following the game, Yildiz spoke openly about his performance and the goal in question. Insisting that he scored three goals, not two, he said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “They say double, but I think it’s a hat-trick. I kicked the first goal, so I think the first one is mine too.” This statement reflects his strong conviction and personal assessment of the match.

When asked if he expects to score a hat-trick officially in the near future, Yildiz responded optimistically, saying, “Yes, let’s hope so.” His positive attitude demonstrates his hunger for goals and confidence in his own ability to continue improving and delivering strong performances for Juventus.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Maintaining Form is the Key

Regardless of the official goal tally, this match was yet another excellent display from Yildiz. His energy, movement, and goal-scoring instincts have been impressive, and he is quickly establishing himself as a key player for Juventus. The exact number of goals he is credited with is secondary to his overall impact on the team’s success.

Maintaining this high level of performance will be crucial as Juventus progresses through the season. The player’s contributions are invaluable, and the team will benefit greatly from his continued development and consistency. As Juventus strive for success, Yildiz’s form and confidence could prove vital in key moments.