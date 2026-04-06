After the international break, Juventus will begin the final stretch of the campaign with a home fixture against Genoa.

The Bianconeri will host the Grifone at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Monday (18:00 CET).

Luciano Spalletti’s men are coming from a disappointing home draw against Sassuolo, so they cannot afford to drop additional points, especially with Como starting the round with a three-point advantage.

The expected Juventus starting lineup against Genoa

According to Sky Sport Italia, Spalletti will once again entrust Mattia Perin with the starting gloves. The 33-year-old will thus play against his former club.

The backline should remain intact, with Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly operating at centre-backs, while Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso taking the full-back slots.

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram should start alongside club captain Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot.

The ultra-versatile Weston McKennie is tipped to play as an attacking midfielder this time, with Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz on the wings.

Jeremie Boga is the favourite to occupy the false 9 role, with Spalletti leaving his four strikers on the bench.

Three remaining doubts

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same starting lineup, but reveals three selection doubts for Spalletti.

First, the manager is considering restoring Michele Di Gregorio in goal after spending the previous month on the bench. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has a 45% chance of pipping Perin to a starting role.

Second, Teun Koopmeiners has gained some ground on Thuram. The former Atalanta man enjoyed a positive international break with the Dutch national team, so the pink newspaper gives him a 40% chance to start ahead of his French teammate.

Finally, the source claims Dusan Vlahovic (45%) is pushing for a starting role at Boga’s expense. The Serbian made his return to action after four months against Sassuolo, but Spalletti insisted in his pre-match press conference that he’s unlikely to start a match at this stage.