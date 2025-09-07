Thiago Motta has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Bayer Leverkusen following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman lasted only a few weeks in charge of the German club, and Leverkusen are now exploring possible replacements, with Motta emerging as one of the candidates under consideration.

The former Italy international is currently without a team after his spell at Juventus ended in March. However, despite being relieved of his duties, he remains under contract with the Bianconeri until 2027. This situation means that the club are still responsible for covering his wages as well as those of his staff, creating an ongoing financial burden for the Bianconeri.

Juventus’s Financial Motivation

For Juventus, Motta’s potential appointment at Bayer Leverkusen could provide much-needed financial relief. If the coach were to take up a new role, the obligation to continue paying his salary would cease immediately, saving the club a significant sum over the coming years. As highlighted by Calciomercato, Juventus could reduce its financial commitments by at least €15 million should Motta accept another position.

This is why the Bianconeri are following developments in Germany with keen interest. While they may have moved on from his tenure on the bench, the continuation of his contract represents an unnecessary expense at a time when the club are focused on stabilising their finances and rebuilding after recent off-field challenges.

Motta’s Managerial Prospects

From Motta’s perspective, the opportunity to lead a club like Bayer Leverkusen could be an appealing step in his career. He previously impressed at Bologna, where his tactical approach and ability to improve players attracted widespread praise. Although his time at Juventus was cut short, many observers believe he might have succeeded had he been afforded more patience and continuity.

Leverkusen are evaluating several candidates to replace Ten Hag, but Motta’s combination of experience in Serie A and his reputation as an innovative, modern coach makes him a strong contender. For Juventus, his appointment would not only validate his managerial credentials but also remove a considerable financial obligation from their books.

As the Bundesliga side deliberates on its next move, Juventus will be hoping that Motta secures the role, allowing both parties to move forward with greater clarity.