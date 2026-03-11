Juventus added Porto’s Joao Mario to their squad in the summer in a deal that saw Alberto Costa move in the opposite direction. Costa had enjoyed a superb end to the previous season and was already emerging as one of the most important players at the club. His performances had suggested he could become a key figure in the team’s plans.

Despite that progress, Juventus decided to sell Costa to Porto at the end of the campaign, with Mario joining the Bianconeri as part of the wider arrangement between the clubs. At first glance, many observers believed the move was a straightforward swap deal involving the two players.

However, the club handled the transaction differently from what was initially assumed. Juventus opted to separate the transfer into two individual deals rather than registering it as a direct exchange, a decision that would later prove financially beneficial.

Separate Transfers and Financial Gain

By structuring the move as two independent transactions, Juventus were able to record specific valuations for each player involved. This approach allowed the club to generate a financial advantage from the overall agreement.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri valued Costa at 15 million euros while placing a value of 11.4 million euros on Mario. Recording the deals in this way meant that Juventus registered a profit of roughly three million euros from the arrangement.

The report explains that this figure has been recorded as a financial gain for the club, highlighting how careful accounting decisions can influence the financial outcome of transfer activity.

On Field Struggles and Future Plans

While the financial aspect of the deal worked in Juventus’ favour, the sporting results have been less convincing so far. Mario has struggled to establish himself in Turin since arriving, failing to make the impact that the club might have hoped for when the deal was completed.

In contrast, Costa has continued to perform well in Portugal and could even help his team secure the league title this season. Despite this contrast, Juventus maintain that the deal made sense from a financial perspective.

For the remainder of the campaign, Mario has been sent on loan to Bologna in the hope that regular playing time will help him rediscover his form. Juventus will now hope that he can improve sufficiently to either earn another opportunity at the club or generate a similar financial return in a future transfer, particularly as he has not yet proven capable of playing a consistent role under Luciano Spalletti.