Federico Chiesa has emphasised that Juventus’ primary goal at this stage of the season is to secure a return to the top four by the end of the campaign. However, he suggests that if the team finds themselves in a very strong position by March, they might consider aiming for even more success.

Chiesa, who has been a pivotal player for Juventus and is enjoying what could be his best start to a season since joining the club from Fiorentina, acknowledges the club’s absence from European competition this season due to off-field issues, despite finishing in the top four in the previous campaign.

The Bianconeri are now focused on regaining a place in the Champions League spots by the end of the season, and their fans are eager for more success. With no European commitments, some supporters are hoping for a league and cup double.

However, Chiesa acknowledges that achieving such a feat would be a challenging task.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“We have come for two years in a row without trophies: this does not please the club and, probably, it also affects the perception of the team from the outside.

“But our goal is to enter the next Champions League, as we already did last year, when the result was taken away from us after we had won it on the pitch. Then, for goodness sake: let’s see where we will be in March… at that point we will understand if we can aspire to something more!”.

Juve FC Says

We should focus on finishing inside the top four before we can think about achieving more.

Aiming too high will affect our players if they feel they are falling short of the goal they are chasing.