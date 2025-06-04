Despite ongoing reshuffles at the executive level, Juventus remains actively engaged in pursuing new player signings. Cristiano Giuntoli, who led the club’s transfer efforts before his departure, had been working on several deals. The Bianconeri intend to maintain their interest in these targets and are determined to complete some of these moves even in his absence.

As the biggest club in Italian football, Juventus consistently prioritises signing top talent from other Serie A teams to strengthen their squad. Last summer, Juventus secured the signing of Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta, and there is every indication that the club will again turn to the Bergamo side to bolster their ranks in the coming transfer window.

Juventus Pursues Atalanta’s Key Players

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has not abandoned its pursuit of Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui, two of Atalanta’s standout performers this season. Both players have attracted attention for their skill and ability to influence matches, making them appealing targets for the Old Lady. However, Atalanta’s high valuation of their assets poses a significant challenge, with the club reportedly demanding substantial fees that could jeopardise potential transfers.

Lookman and Retegui are widely regarded as players who could bring valuable qualities to Juventus’s squad. Their addition would not only enhance depth but also provide creative options in attack and midfield, areas Juventus are keen to improve. The club remains confident that, with the right negotiation, deals can be concluded to bring these players to Turin.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Challenges in Negotiations with Atalanta

Atalanta is known for demanding premium fees for their key players, often placing a heavy financial burden on clubs looking to acquire their stars. This stance is likely to complicate Juventus’s efforts to secure Lookman and Retegui, especially if the club insists on a significant sum for both players. Such demands could potentially scupper the deals, forcing Juventus to reconsider or seek alternative options.

Nevertheless, Juventus’s management recognises the value these players could bring and appears prepared to meet Atalanta’s valuation if the circumstances align. Securing either Lookman or Retegui would be a strong statement of intent from the club, signalling their ambition to regain dominance in Italian football.

In conclusion, despite internal changes at the executive level, Juventus continues to actively pursue important signings. The pursuit of Atalanta’s promising talents reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the squad ahead of the new season.