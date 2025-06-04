Despite the well-publicised interest in Viktor Gyokeres from several Premier League clubs, Juventus remain keen on securing the striker’s signature. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Swedish forward has been one of the most prolific goal scorers this season while shining at Sporting Club, and the Bianconeri see him as the ideal candidate to lead their attack next season.

Juventus are preparing for the expected departures of Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani and views Gyokeres as a strong option to fill the void at the Allianz Stadium. However, before bringing in a new striker, the club must offload some of their current forwards, which adds complexity to the transfer window.

Competition from Premier League Giants

Gyokeres’s impressive form has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal among those showing interest. The competition for his signature is intense, making Juventus’s pursuit more challenging. Sporting Club, recognising this demand, are reportedly keen to spark a bidding war to maximise their return.

Despite this, Juventus have made it clear they will not enter an auction for Gyokeres. The club is unwilling to pay over the odds for a player who, while talented, is playing outside the very top European leagues. Juventus insist Sporting must set a reasonable asking price that reflects the striker’s current standing and the market conditions.

Viktor Gyokeres (Getty Images)

Juventus’s Approach to the Transfer Market

Juventus’s cautious approach highlights their aim to balance ambition with financial prudence. The club want to strengthen their squad, but not at any cost. Gyokeres fits the profile of a player who could make an immediate impact, but Juventus will only proceed if the terms are favourable.

In summary, while the Bianconeri remain very interested in Viktor Gyokeres, they face stiff competition and are unwilling to engage in a costly bidding war. Juventus will continue monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to act should Sporting’s valuation align with their expectations. This stance reflects the club’s wider strategy of building a competitive team within sustainable financial limits.