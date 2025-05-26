Juventus have received a boost in their attempts to land Sporting CP bomber Viktor Gyokeres, as Manchester United have reportedly decided to abandon this track.

The Bianconeri are keen to add some firepower to their attacking ranks, especially with Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani tipped to leave in the summer.

In recent weeks, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen emerged as the ultimate dream signing for Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli who was the one who first brought the Nigerian to Serie A back in the summer of 2020.

Nevertheless, negotiating a deal with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis won’t be easy, so the Turin-based giants are keeping tabs on alternative profiles.

Juventus consider Gyokeres an alternative to Osimhen

As reported earlier, Juventus have identified Mateo Retegui and Gyokeres as fallback solutions.

However, the Swedish bomber also has a host of suitors across Europe, especially following a sensational campaign that saw him score 53 goals in 51 appearances.

The 26-year-old was also tipped to reunite with his former coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, but German journalist Florian Plettenberg has now ruled out the possibility of Gyokeres joining Man Utd.

“Understand that a move for Victor Gyökeres to Manchester United is now almost off the table!” posted the Sky Sport DE correspondent on his official X account.

“It is currently not the player’s objective either. Instead, MUFC are now signing Matheus Cunha.”

Man Utd won’t try to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres (Getty Images)

The Red Devils failed to beat Tottenham in the final of the Europa League, so they won’t participate in any European competition next season, which could well hurt their chances of signing top-class players.

Nevertheless, Juventus are likely to face competition for Gyokeres from other sources, including Arsenal who are also desperate to land a natural centre-forward this summer.