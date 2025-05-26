With Champions League qualification now in the bag, Juventus can turn their attention towards solidifying their squad.

Last season, Cristiano Giuntoli and Thiago Motta orchestrated a hectic transfer campaign, signing nine new first-team players while offloading a host of stars who had been a mainstay at the club.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri are expected to conduct a more composed Mercato, making limited additions while mainly focusing on raising the quality of the squad.

On Sunday, Juventus achieved their announced objective of the season by qualifying for the Champions League after beating Venezia on the final day of the season.

Champions League money provide timely boost for Juventus

This should generate at least €60 million in terms of UCL prize money, serving as a major boost for Giuntoli who will be looking to convince Antonio Conte to join by presenting a solid project.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the Turin-based giants already have a clear idea regarding the players they want to sign in the summer.

With Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani probably heading towards the exit door, signing a top-notch striker remains the main priority for the club.

In this regard, Victor Osimhen represents Giuntoli’s ultimate dream signing, but securing an agreement with Napoli could be a daunting task, especially since the attacker’s release clause of €75 million is only valid outside of Italy.

Juventus want Osimhen, Ndoye & Tonali

If the Bianconeri fail to lock in the Nigerian bomber, Viktor Gyokeres, Jonathan David and Mateo Retegui represent the alternative tracks.

In addition to a striker, Juventus also want a new winger who can be an upgrade on Nicolas Gonzalez. The management believes Dan Ndoye would be the best profile for the job.

Finally, the Bianconeri are also dreaming about signing Sandro Tonali to bolster their midfield, even though convincing Newcastle to sell won’t be easy, especially after securing their place in the Champions League.