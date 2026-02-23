Juventus reportedly sent a scout to watch young Bayer Leverkusen winger Ernest Poku in action last Wednesday.

Unlike the Bianconeri, who suffered a devastating defeat away from home in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round to Galatasaray, the German club returned home with a 2-0 victory over Olympiakos.

Patrick Schick bagged a brace in the space of three minutes to put Leverkusen on the cusp of reaching the Round of 16. According to Tuttosport, a Juventus scout attended the contest at Paraeus to monitor Poku.

A closer look at new Juventus target Ernest Poku

The Hamburg native is a Dutch winger of Ghanaian origins. He began his career at AZ Alkmaar, rising through the club’s ranks to become a regular feature with the first team.

Last summer, Poku made the move to Leverkusen, who spent €10 million to secure his services. The youngster became a quick hit in the Bundesliga, and has already contributed with five goals and seven assists across all competitions since joining the German club.

Ernest Poku (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

But while Juventus are showing interest in the player’s services, the Turin-based newspaper notes that a tug-of-war could erupt with Napoli, who are also tracking his development.

The Dutchman is a right-footed winger capable of playing on either flank. He has occasionally featured as a striker as well. Transfermarkt estimates his current value at €20 million, and his contract with Leverkusen is valid until June 2030.

Do Juventus need another winger?

Juventus currently have enough options on the wings, but Jeremie Boga is only on loan at the end of the season. Therefore, the Bianconeri must decide whether to exercise their option to buy the Ivorian, or send him back to OGC Nice.

Moreover, Edon Zhegrova has yet to find his best physical condition since joining the club. The Kosovar had suffered a serious injury last season, and it remains unclear if he’ll have a future in Turin.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Juventus chasing new wingers come the summer.