Galatasaray are reportedly considering making a move for Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners next summer.

The two sides are currently in the midst of a double encounter in the Champions play-off round, with the Turkish giants placing themselves in the driver’s seat after claiming a sizable advantage in the first leg.

The Istanbul-based giants beat their Italian rivals at home by five goals to two, thus placing one foot in the Round of 16.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

But while the majority of Juventus players looked out of sorts last Tuesday, Koopmeiners was arguably the team’s best performer, as evidenced by the scoresheet.

The Dutchman equalised the scoring in the first half with a poacher’s goal, before giving the Bianconeri the lead with a sensational strike to the top corner.

Galatasaray remain interested in Teun Koopmeiners

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the midfielder’s exploits at Rams Park revived Galatasaray’s interest in the player.

The Turkish giants had already enquired about the 27-year-old’s services in January, but were repelled by the hefty asking price.

Juventus invested circa €60 million to sign Koopmeiners from Atalanta in the summer of 2024. But while the versatile player hasn’t been able to justify this hefty number, the Italian club cannot afford to sell him for a low figure, as it would constitute a capital loss.

Can Juventus find a way to offload Koopmeiners?

Following his arrival in late October, Luciano Spalletti has been trying to make the most out of Koopmeiners, fielding him in various roles across the pitch, including the left centre-back

However, the results have been mixed to say the least. While the Netherlands international has at times shown promising signs, he was never able to build a lasting momentum. For instance, his impressive display in Istanbul was followed by a poor performance against Como at the weekend.

Juventus are certainly willing to listen to offers, but the challenge is to find the right formula and avoid a financial blow.

In the summer, the player’s book value could fall to €35 million, so there could be a glimmer of hope on this front.