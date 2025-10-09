VERONA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 23: Giuseppe Marotta of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between Verona and FC Internazionale at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on November 23, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus could financially benefit from Inter’s pursuit of Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic thanks to a sell-on fee inserted in his contract.

The 22-year-old is a Bosnian-Slovenian centre-back who began his playing career in Austria, before being poached by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2021.

The young defender eventually joined Juve’s Primavera ranks, but was later promoted to the Next Gen squad, and was eventually appointed captain.

Inter Milan set sights on Tarik Muharemovic

In the summer of 2024, Muharemovic joined Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy, and helped the club annihilate all competition in Serie B.

Therefore, the Neroverdi were happy to acquire the defender’s services on a permanent basis, paying a transfer fee of €5 million. This deal was automatically triggered by the Emilian’s return to Serie A.

In his first season in Italy’s top flight, the Bosnia international has been winning plaudits with his displays at the back. He has already collected two Man of the Match awards for his exploits against Lazio and Hellas Verona.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Muharemovic is one of the top names on Inter’s defensive shortlist.

The Nerazzurri are currently operating with an ageing centre-back department. They have renewed the contracts of Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi for another season, but they plan to add young blood to the department by the end of the season.

Juventus maintain sizable sell-on fee on Muharemovic

Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have thus set their sights on Muharemovic, but as the Turin-based newspaper explains, half of the transfer fee they’ll pay to Sassuolo would head to their arch-rivals Juventus.

When the Bianconeri agreed to relinquish the services of the young centre-back to Sassuolo, they preserved themseslves a 50% sell-on fee.

This percentage would transform into a 50% discount if they were to try and re-sign their academy product.