Luciano Spalletti is the latest coach to have been appointed at Juventus and their third coach this year. The other two were sacked due to a poor run of results, which the club believed would not help them achieve their primary goal.

The goal is to finish in the top four and maintain Champions League revenue. The men in black and white are the biggest club in Italian football and are expected to compete for trophies at all times.

However, it highlights how much they have declined in recent seasons that they now aim merely to secure a top-four finish. Their managers since 2021 have only retained their positions if they secured Champions League qualification, and Spalletti has been promised a contract extension if he achieves that.

Over the years, Juve has frequently changed managers, which has affected the quality of their squad. This lack of stability has prevented the Bianconeri from maintaining a squad capable of competing for trophies.

Many of their players continue to struggle under the new management, and they are expected to persist in doing so, despite it being a World Cup year.

A significant number of Juve players will be keen to play at the World Cup next summer in North America.

Yet, the lure of World Cup football does not appear to be enough of an incentive for several players under Spalletti’s charge.

In fact, Spalletti is confronted with numerous problems, and the club must allow him time because these issues did not arise overnight.

Juventus are in their current state because previous managers made poor decisions, signed unsuitable players, and adhered too long to systems that did not suit the group.

Spalletti must first establish a system suitable for the entire squad before he can develop a formula for success.

As an experienced manager, he is expected to achieve this faster than most coaches, which means he must secure a top-four finish this season.

In reality, he has more time than Igor Tudor had when he coached the team at the end of last season.

However, Juve needs to adopt a long-term perspective, which could involve sacrificing a strong league position for one season to build a powerful team.

The Bianconeri may have to overlook the team’s final position at the season’s end and focus more on the progress made since he became manager.

If there are clear signs of improvement under his leadership, the Bianconeri should retain him and allow him to manage the team for another year.

This time, he will have a full pre-season and will be trusted with the new players he desires; it will be a more suitable moment to evaluate his performance.