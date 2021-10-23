Juventus U23 star hoping to make his debut with the first team in the near future

During the summer’s pre-season preparations, Max Allegri was missing the larger chunk of his Juventus stars who arrived late after taking part in international tournaments.

Thus, the returning manager had to rely on some of the youngsters during the early stages, and a certain 18-year-old took the opportunity to make himself noticed.

Matias Soulé arrived to Turin from Velez last year, and after spending a season with the primavera side, he’s now a part of Juve’s U23 squad.

The young Argentine earned comparisons to Paulo Dybala, and he’s already delivering the goals and assists for Lamberto Zauli’s side.

Nevertheless, the teenager isn’t planning on stopping there, instead, he’s hoping to make his debut with Max Allegri’s first team.