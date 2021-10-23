Juventus U23 star hoping to make his debut with the first team in the near future

During the summer’s pre-season preparations, Max Allegri was missing the larger chunk of his Juventus stars who arrived late after taking part in international tournaments.
Thus, the returning manager had to rely on some of the youngsters during the early stages, and a certain 18-year-old took the opportunity to make himself noticed.
Matias Soulé arrived to Turin from Velez last year, and after spending a season with the primavera side, he’s now a part of Juve’s U23 squad.
The young Argentine earned comparisons to Paulo Dybala, and he’s already delivering the goals and assists for Lamberto Zauli’s side.
Nevertheless, the teenager isn’t planning on stopping there, instead, he’s hoping to make his debut with Max Allegri’s first team.
“I like to call myself an attacking midfielder, but I have no problem playing on the left or the right side. However, I like being in the middle more. I like to dribble, go one on one and make through passes.” said Soulé in an interview with AS via JuveNews
“My next goal is to make my debut with the first Juventus team in an official match. I hope it is possible this year, but I don’t know.”
As witnessed by his pre-season performances, Soulé possesses an immense talent, and the fact that Max Allegri called him for some of the first team matches proves that his impressive displays didn’t go unnoticed.
Nonetheless, throwing out 18-years-old on the pitch is far from being a Juventus tradition, and with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Kaio Jorge struggling for playing time, it’s unlikely to see the Argentine teenager on the field with the first team anytime soon.
However, the player should be lauded for his high ambitions, and if he continues to prove himself with the U23 side, then he’ll surely earn his shot with the first team in the upcoming campaigns.
