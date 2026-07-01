Juventus have agreed a three-year settlement with UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body over breaches of the Football Earnings Rule, incurring an immediate €6m charge and a further €14m in conditional penalties depending on whether the club meets agreed economic targets through the 2027-28 season.

Structure of the Settlement

The CFCB’s First Chamber found Juventus had breached the Football Earnings Rule, which permits a maximum aggregate deficit of €60m across a three-year monitoring window – in this case, the 2022/23 to 2024/25 financial years. The €6m unconditional portion will be fully expensed in the 2025-26 financial year, while the additional €14m is only triggered if Juve miss their agreed benchmarks in any of the three seasons running through 2027-28, according to the club’s own investor disclosure.

The agreement also imposes standard sporting restrictions tied to squad cost rules and limits on the total cost of players registered in UEFA’s List A. UEFA’s framework explicitly allows escalation – up to exclusion from European competitions – in the event of serious intermediate failures. The club stated publicly that the terms are “substantially in line with what was projected by the Company” and consistent with settlements applied to other clubs by UEFA.

Financial and Sporting Implications

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. shares closed down approximately 1.5% at €2.04 on the day of the announcement, with the market pricing in the €6m immediate hit and residual exposure to the conditional tranche. The settlement lands against a backdrop of sustained financial restructuring following the club’s record €254.3m loss in 2021-22, which had already drawn scrutiny from both UEFA and domestic authorities. The recent appointment of Giovanni Carnevali as CEO places the implementation of this agreement squarely in his hands from day one.

This is not the first time Juve have faced UEFA sanction: in July 2023, the CFCB handed down a one-season European ban and a €20m fine for FFP breaches and violations of a previous 2022 settlement. Domestically, the FIGC process produced a 10-point Serie A deduction in 2022-23 and a separate €718,000 fine under an Italian FA settlement in May 2023. The squad cost restrictions embedded in the new UEFA deal add another layer of complexity to transfer planning, as outgoing player sales remain central to Juventus’ FFP calculations heading into the summer window.

If Juventus satisfy the aggregated financial parameters over the settlement period, UEFA’s rules permit an early exit from the sanctioning regime – an outcome the club has indicated it expects to achieve “with adequate margin.” The CFCB will review the 2023, 2024, and 2025 financial statements against the agreed benchmarks at regular intervals to determine whether the conditional €14m is activated or the squad restrictions intensified.