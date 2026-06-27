Juventus are prepared to sell Fabio Miretti this summer, with Bologna offering €14 million for the midfielder as the Bianconeri race to generate roughly €13 million in capital gains before the June 30th financial year close, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The capital gain is not optional: Continassa must close the 2025/26 books within the established trajectory toward break-even in 2027/28, and the club is still awaiting official confirmation of a renewed settlement agreement with UEFA in the coming days. Giovanni Carnevali’s first meaningful act as Juventus’s transfer authority will therefore be financial rather than sporting.

Miretti Situation and the Bologna Proposal

Miretti, a Continassa academy product who signed a contract extension to 2028, spent last season on a 12-month loan at Genoa with no buy option – a move designed to protect his value while keeping him sharp. The positive spell drew attention from Napoli among others, with Juventus previously setting an asking price in the €15–20 million range during those conversations. Bologna’s current €14 million proposal sits at the lower end of that band, though La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the 22-year-old is keen on the move and is seeking the regular game time Juventus cannot guarantee him.

Bologna are also pushing to insert Jhon Lucumí into a broader negotiation. The Colombian left-footed defender carries a €28 million release clause activatable in July, and Bologna would offer a discount on that figure as part of a combined deal. Continassa’s position is predictable: keep costs as low as possible, which means Lucumí’s valuation remains a sticking point and Juventus are simultaneously listening to alternative offers to keep their options open.

Broader Summer Picture

The Miretti situation is one piece of a wider restructuring exercise at Juventus this window. Andrea Cambiaso has also been made available, underlining that the squad is being reshaped with financial discipline as the primary driver. On the incoming side, Jonathan David is understood to want to remain at the club, offering some stability in the forward line as business elsewhere accelerates.

Whether Bologna formalise their proposal quickly enough to meet the June 30th deadline – and whether Juventus accept Lucumí at a reduced valuation or hold out for a cleaner cash sale – will define how smoothly Carnevali completes his first piece of FFP housekeeping.