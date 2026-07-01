Roma have rejected a formal €42 million plus €8 million in bonuses offer from Juventus for goalkeeper Mile Svilar, with the Giallorossi’s response described as likely definitive, according to Il Messaggero.

The Roman outlet reports that initial discussions between the two clubs progressed to a formal bid stage, with the Bianconeri’s €50 million total package timed specifically to allow Roma to settle their UEFA accounts before the June 30th deadline. Roma were unmoved. The Friedkin ownership, Il Messaggero reports, see Svilar as a central figure in the project and judged the offer to fall short of his value to the club.

Roma’s Rationale Goes Beyond the Fee

The rejection is not purely a valuation dispute. Il Messaggero is explicit: Roma had no intention of strengthening a direct Serie A rival, particularly one they will face in Champions League competition next season. It is the same logic the Friedkin group applied last summer when Inter came calling for Manu Koné – the club drew a line and held it.

Roma’s internal valuation of Svilar is reported to sit between €50 million and €60 million, meaning even the headline figure of Juventus’ offer barely touched the floor. The Bianconeri are not the only club to have learned this: a separate €50 million approach from Chelsea was also turned away, reinforcing the Giallorossi’s determination to keep their number one. Sporting director Tony D’Amico and manager Gian Piero Gasperini were both firm in rejecting the Juventus bid, with RomaPress reporting Svilar is considered a key piece in Gasperini’s plans for the coming season.

What Juventus Do Next

With Roma’s position hardening, Svilar is now expected to sign a new long-term contract at the Olimpico – Sky Sport reported the two parties were closing in on an agreement, with the club preparing improved terms after Svilar declined an earlier proposal. For the Bianconeri, the focus shifts to alternative targets: Emiliano Martínez remains on the shortlist, alongside Guglielmo Vicario, as new CEO Giovanni Carnevali oversees the goalkeeping search. The Svilar avenue, for now, is closed.