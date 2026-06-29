Fiorentina are preparing to table a formal offer for Edon Zhegrova this summer, with the Kosovo international widely expected to leave Juventus after a debut season that produced zero goals and zero assists in roughly 445 minutes of competitive football, according to La Nazione via CalcioMercato.it.

The Viola’s interest is understood to centre on a loan with an option to buy – a structure that allows Fiorentina to absorb Zhegrova’s wage immediately while deferring a full commitment until his performances can be assessed over a season. Per the same report, that wage stands at €2.5 million net per season on a contract running until 2030, terms described as comfortably within Fiorentina’s budget.

The Numbers Juventus Need

The Bianconeri paid Lille a fixed €14.3 million plus up to €3 million in add-ons, confirmed definitively on 1 September 2025. Due to amortization on that fee, Juventus’ internal threshold for avoiding a capital loss sits at approximately €11.4 million, making that figure the practical floor in any negotiation. Fiorentina are pressing ahead and expected to test the Bianconeri’s resolve in the coming days, with the report suggesting a first official proposal is imminent.

Zhegrova arrived from Lille with genuine pedigree – 107 appearances and 26 goals in France before his move to Turin – but managed only around 20 competitive appearances for Juventus, the vast majority from the bench. Turkish clubs have also been circling Zhegrova, and reports in Italy and Kosovo flag Everton and Newcastle United among Premier League sides that have made preliminary inquiries, alongside interest from Ligue 1 and the Süper Lig.

Juve’s Broader Attacking Reshuffle

Offloading Zhegrova would form part of a wider attacking restructure at Continassa, where Juventus have already been active in managing outgoing interest in squad members this window. Whether Fiorentina’s anticipated loan proposal meets Juventus’ valuation – or whether a Premier League bid forces a different outcome – should become clearer within days.