Juventus are ready to sell winger Edon Zhegrova this summer, with Turkish clubs now entering the picture as a realistic exit route. Trabzonspor have already contacted the Bianconeri to request information on his availability, and they are not alone – Besiktas have separately approached Zhegrova’s agent to assess his contractual situation, according to reports from Football Italia and Tuttomercatoweb.

Zhegrova’s Difficult Season at Juventus

Zhegrova (27) joined Juventus on the final day of the summer 2025 window on a permanent deal worth €15m plus up to €3m in bonuses, with his contract running until June 2030. The signing was driven by former CEO Damien Comolli, whose replacement by Giovanni Carnevali at the top of the Bianconeri hierarchy has effectively ended any institutional backing for keeping the Kosovar winger.

A serious adductor injury sustained in January 2025 – before he had even joined Juventus – visibly hampered his entire debut campaign. He managed just 366 minutes across 19 Serie A appearances, all from the bench, and finished the season with zero goals and zero assists across all competitions. Italian outlets have been blunt in their assessment, with Calciomercato.it and Tuttomercatoweb both describing the stint as a delusione.

Turkish Clubs Circle as Juve Seek a Clean Exit

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Trabzonspor have made direct contact with Juventus, while Besiktas – who are building under Vincenzo Italiano – have spoken with Zhegrova’s representatives to understand his terms. Portuguese outlet Record has also linked Besiktas to a proposal in the region of €14m, broadly in line with his Transfermarkt valuation. Italian and Kosovar sources suggest Juventus would accept around €12–13m to move him on – effectively recovering what they invested last summer.

Fabrizio Romano has tempered expectations on an imminent deal, stating there is “nothing concrete” at this stage and that decisions will be made in the summer window. Everton and Marseille have also been mentioned as potential suitors, though Turkish interest is currently the most developed.

Juve’s Summer Calculus and What Comes Next

Zhegrova’s exit sits within a broader squad overhaul at Continassa, with Juventus actively managing their forward line ahead of a significant summer rebuild. His long contract – valid until 2030 – means the fee structure is spread across four financial years in Juventus’s books, so a sale near the original cost would largely protect the balance sheet rather than trigger a write-down.

Whether Trabzonspor or Besiktas are first to submit a formal offer will likely be settled in the opening weeks of the summer window, with Juventus’s position clear: listen to any proposal that arrives near the €12–15m range and move on.