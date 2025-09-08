The first Derby d’Italia takes place immediately after the September international break, with Juventus and Inter Milan determined to secure the early bragging rights this season.

Both clubs have begun the campaign well, with Juventus winning both of their matches, while Inter have recorded one win and one defeat.

The Bianconeri appear far more settled now, as their manager has been with the team since March. Inter were forced to appoint a new manager in the summer when Simone Inzaghi chose to leave the club to take charge of Al Hilal.

In recent seasons, Inter have been one of the toughest opponents in any competition, but there are understandable concerns over whether they can maintain those standards now that Cristian Chivu is in charge.

He was an excellent player and impressed at Parma, but managing Inter is another challenge altogether. He must deliver trophies, and there are doubts over whether the task may prove too great for him.

Nevertheless, he will be eager to win his first match against Juventus as Inter manager, and he defeated the Bianconeri with Parma earlier this season.

Head-to-head records

Inter Milan and Juventus share an intense rivalry as two of the most successful clubs in Italian football.

The Nerazzurri failed to win either of the league meetings last season, losing 1-0 in Turin and drawing 4-4 at San Siro.

That draw was as entertaining as any encounter between them, yet such high-scoring affairs remain rare in this fixture.

Matches between these sides are typically tight, with the other four of their last five meetings producing a combined total of just five goals.

Players to watch

Juventus possess several high-quality players, but their standout performers at the start of the campaign have been Dusan Vlahovic, Gleison Bremer and Kenan Yildiz.

Vlahovic was expected to depart in the summer, yet he has emerged as a key figure, while Yildiz continues to develop impressively, consistently providing a goal or an assist when he plays.

Inter also boast star quality, with Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella all beginning the season strongly.

These players are expected to play decisive roles for their respective teams in this contest.

One thing is certain: this is one of the biggest games in the calendar, and whichever team emerges victorious will gain an early-season advantage in the race to lift the Scudetto.