Nicolo Savona emerged as one of Juventus’s standout performers last season during what was his first campaign in senior football. His rise came quickly, as Thiago Motta chose to promote him to the Bianconeri’s first team on the opening weekend of the campaign. From that moment, the young defender adapted impressively to the demands of top-level football and became a reliable presence in the side.

His consistent displays ensured that when Igor Tudor took charge, he too placed faith in Savona, allowing him to retain a prominent role. Determined and disciplined, the defender contributed significantly to the team’s efforts and soon became recognised as a player capable of holding his own amongst more established teammates.

A Surprising Transfer Decision

After a solid pre-season this summer, Savona looked set to continue as an important figure within the Juventus squad. Expectations were that he would build on the momentum of his debut campaign and further establish himself in the Italian top flight. However, in a move that caught many observers by surprise, Juventus opted to sell him to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League shortly before the transfer window closed.

The decision appeared unexpected, as there had been little indication that Savona would leave. Yet Juventus had reportedly sought to develop a working relationship with Forest throughout the summer, and this transfer appears to have formed part of that broader strategy. For Savona, it represents both a challenge and an opportunity, as he will now be tested in a new environment and a demanding league.

Nicolo Savona (Nottingham Forest)

Reaction from Maicon

The transfer also drew reactions from outside Turin, with former Inter Milan player Maicon expressing his surprise. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he stated, “I really liked Savona last season. I thought he could become a key player for Juve, but his sale really surprised me.” His words echo the sentiments of many supporters who had viewed the defender as part of the club’s long-term future.

Although his departure has left some questions, Savona’s potential remains clear. If he continues to develop at Nottingham Forest, Juventus may yet seek to bring him back to the Allianz Stadium in the future. For now, he embarks on a new chapter in his career, one that will test his abilities in a different footballing culture while giving him the platform to grow further as a professional.