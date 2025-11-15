Vasilije Adzic produced a moment of individual brilliance for Montenegro last night, scoring a stunning free kick in their 2-1 victory over Gibraltar. The attacker has long been regarded as one of Juventus’ promising young talents, even though he has featured sparingly for the senior side. Both of the club’s last two managers have recognised his potential, keeping him within the first-team setup rather than sending him out on loan, underlining the high regard in which he is held at the club.

Juve views Adzic as one of the brightest prospects in their ranks, and there is an expectation that he will soon receive more consistent playing time. The player himself is keen to secure greater involvement, aiming to convert his potential into regular contributions on the pitch. His performances at the international level reflect his growing maturity and quality, with Montenegro identifying him as a key figure capable of making an impact at the senior level.

International Brilliance

After progressing through Montenegro’s youth teams, Adzic has now established himself in the senior squad. In the match against Gibraltar, he was in exceptional form, producing a free kick of the highest calibre to draw his team level after they had initially fallen behind. According to Tuttojuve, his strike was pivotal in changing the momentum of the game, setting the stage for Montenegro to score a decisive second goal and secure a 2-1 win.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead at Juventus

Adzic will be hoping that his performance did not go unnoticed by new Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti. Demonstrating composure and technical ability at an international level could strengthen his case for more first-team opportunities with the Bianconeri. With Spalletti known to value young talent capable of influencing matches, a display of this calibre may well earn Adzic increased involvement in domestic competitions, giving him the chance to translate his international form into consistent performances for Juventus.

As he continues to develop, both at club and international level, Adzic represents a player with significant potential. If given more opportunities in Turin, he could become a regular contributor, helping Juventus strengthen their attacking options while furthering his own growth as a rising talent in European football.