When Kenan Yildiz was handed the Juventus number 10 shirt, the decision attracted criticism from several quarters. Many questioned whether it was too soon for a player who had only recently broken into the senior team to be entrusted with one of the club’s most prestigious numbers.

The number 10 shirt carries immense significance at Juventus, having previously been worn by some of the club’s greatest legends. Traditionally, it is a shirt reserved for the most influential player in the side, often regarded as a symbol of leadership, creativity and responsibility. For this reason, Yildiz’s early promotion to that role was seen by many as premature.

Rising to the Challenge

Despite the scepticism, Yildiz did not allow the weight of expectation to overwhelm him. He approached the challenge with composure, demonstrating maturity in handling the pressure. However, during his initial months, he struggled to consistently produce goals and assists, leading to further debate about whether he had been handed the number too soon.

This narrative began to shift following the appointment of Igor Tudor as Juventus manager. The Croatian coach granted Yildiz greater freedom on the pitch, a decision that appears to have unlocked the youngster’s potential. With increased responsibility and space to express himself, Yildiz has grown into the role and is now delivering performances that match the stature of his shirt number.

Recognition from Critics

The improvement has been striking, with Yildiz dominating statistical charts in recent months. Even his critics have acknowledged the transformation. Ivan Zazzaroni, who had previously questioned his suitability for the role, has since revised his stance. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“I’m convinced Yildiz does it on purpose. A year ago I called him a poor player because with that number 10 on he wasn’t making the impact he should have, and for months he’s been doing nothing but getting into matches until he’s influencing them; a few world-class plays are enough for him. Specifically, from March to today he’s put together seven goals and six assists, like a true number 10, and the team has noticed.”

This acknowledgement illustrates how far Yildiz has come in a relatively short period. His ability to influence games consistently with both goals and assists has silenced doubts and earned him recognition as a genuine asset for Juventus.

Yildiz’s progress highlights not only his technical ability but also his resilience in overcoming criticism. Should he maintain this trajectory, he looks set to carve out his own legacy in the number 10 shirt and continue to be a driving force for the Bianconeri.