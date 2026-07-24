Juventus have revised their offer to PSG for Randal Kolo Muani, after Di Marzio reported to the Parisians.

Juventus submitted an improved offer to PSG amid ongoing talks. According to PSG Talk, Juventus had previously tabled a €10 million loan bid inclusive of a mandatory purchase clause triggered by Champions League qualification – a structure PSG rejected as insufficient. The French club have been holding out for a guaranteed fee in the €40 million to €45 million range.

It is understood he is pushing to return to Juve. CEO Damien Comolli acknowledged as much, telling Sky Sport Italia that the relationship between the two clubs remains strong and that the player himself is pushing to go back to Juventus, with an agreement still needing to be reached.

Premier League Clubs Add Pressure

Juventus are not operating in a vacuum. Tottenham have been identified as a suitor willing to offer PSG a straight transfer deal – a straight transfer deal that the Parisian club would welcome – while Manchester United and Newcastle United are also tracking Kolo Muani as a long-term striking option, per PSG Talk.

with several Premier League clubs closely monitoring the situation. The Bianconeri, still working to trim their squad and raise funds, may struggle to compete with the financial and competitive appeal of Kolo Muani’s other suitors. The strategic logic behind the pursuit – – strengthened Juventus’s interest in him.

Last season’s loan spell produced 10 goal contributions across 19 appearances in all competitions, a return which strengthened Juventus’s interest in him. With no agreement yet between Juventus and PSG, the transfer remains unresolved.