Tottenham Hotspur have opened discussions over a cut-price sale of Richarlison, with Juventus and Fenerbahçe both in the frame as potential destinations, according to CaughtOffside, citing sources close to the agents industry.

The Brazilian is in the final year of his contract at Spurs, forcing the north London club into a decision: accept a reduced fee now or risk losing him for next to nothing. Roberto De Zerbi is reshaping his attacking options and Richarlison is no longer considered untouchable, despite contributing 12 goals last season.

Juventus Hold the Advantage

According to CaughtOffside, Juventus have discussed Richarlison as an alternative to Randal Kolo Muani, who remains their preferred attacking target. Tottenham are understood to be willing to negotiate for a figure in the region of €20 million to €25 million – manageable for the Bianconeri, with Richarlison’s salary also reported to sit comfortably within their wage structure.

His ability to play centrally or from the left adds positional value to a squad that is still resolving its forward-line hierarchy. Fenerbahçe have registered interest, but Richarlison is understood to prefer remaining in the Premier League or a leading European competition – a preference that tilts the balance firmly toward Turin if Juventus choose to formalise their approach.

Saudi Option Effectively Ruled Out

Richarlison has previously rejected lucrative Saudi Arabian interest, with GOAL reporting that his priority was to remain competitive at the highest level and protect his position with Brazil. That stance makes a Gulf move unlikely unless his European options evaporate entirely, and it equally explains why Fenerbahçe face an uphill task despite being able to offer regular first-team football.

For Juventus, the deal would represent a reasonable gamble rather than a major financial risk. A €25 million outlay for a forward already conditioned to elite European football represents a modest gamble rather than a significant financial commitment. The club must now determine whether Richarlison is a genuine target in his own right or purely contingency planning around the Kolo Muani pursuit –