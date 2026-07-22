Galatasaray have identified Gleison Bremer as their primary defensive target this summer and have presented an €8 million net per season salary proposal to the 29-year-old’s representatives, according to Tuttomercato, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, Fanatik, and reports from Turkey, .

The figure represents roughly €2 million more per season than Bremer currently earns at Continassa – a gap significant enough to shift his thinking. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bremer initially rejected the proposal outright and was considered settled at Juventus, but Galatasaray’s renewed push has reopened the conversation and he is now weighing the option.

The Financial Framework Juventus Are Working With

There are no direct club-to-club contacts at this stage. Galatasaray’s approach has gone through Bremer’s entourage rather than Juventus’ sporting direction, which explains why the initial inquiry caused little alarm inside the club. Juventus do not consider Bremer a player they must sell, but Corriere dello Sport reported that he falls within the category of important players the club could release if a sufficiently large offer materialises – a position that reflects the financial reality of missing out on Champions League football.

The contractual framework is clear. Bremer’s deal runs to June 2029, and his contract contains a release clause of €58 million valid until 10 August. Juventus would expect any buyer to meet or closely approach that threshold; according to reports from Turkey, it is considered possible that Galatasaray could make an offer close to that amount. Other clubs have also been linked with him, with Inter among those to have been linked.

Replacements Already Under Consideration

Tuttomercato reports that Juventus have already begun mapping potential defensive reinforcements in anticipation of a concrete bid, a detail that signals the club’s internal assessment has shifted from dismissal to contingency planning. One strand of that planning involves Fikayo Tomori, with Frederic Massara working to facilitate a move from Milan, where Tomori is not considered unsellable. A separate avenue involving Bayern Munich has also been discussed in recent weeks, underlining how quickly the Bianconeri’s options are being stress-tested. The next few weeks, with the release clause expiry on 10 August acting as a hard deadline, will determine whether this remains a probing exercise from Istanbul or develops into a sale Juventus cannot afford to refuse.