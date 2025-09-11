Juventus are still searching for the best way to unlock Teun Koopmeiners and maximise his potential in midfield. Signed from Atalanta in a high-profile move last season, the Dutchman has endured a difficult start to life in Turin and has yet to consistently deliver the performances expected of him.

His struggles last term were such that many anticipated Juventus would consider moving him on during the recent transfer window. However, the club ultimately decided to retain his services, offering him another season to prove his worth and demonstrate why he was recruited in the first place. There remains a belief within the Allianz Stadium that Koopmeiners will eventually rediscover his form and become an influential figure in the squad.

Finding the Right Role

Head coach Igor Tudor has sought to bring out the best in Koopmeiners by deploying him in central midfield, a deeper role that allows him more involvement in build-up play while reducing the pressure of operating close to goal. This tactical adjustment has already yielded some improvement, though questions remain about his long-term suitability in the system.

The situation has been complicated further by the recent injury to Francisco Conceição during international duty. According to Tuttojuve, Tudor is now considering moving Koopmeiners into a more advanced attacking midfield role for the upcoming clash with Inter Milan. The report suggests that he is the preferred candidate to replace the Portuguese midfielder in the starting line-up.

Teun Koopmeiners (Getty Images)

A Defining Opportunity

Should Tudor proceed with this plan, Koopmeiners will be tasked with providing crucial support for the attacking line, creating opportunities and linking play in the final third. It represents both a challenge and an opportunity for him to demonstrate versatility and value at a critical moment in Juventus’s season.

While the club remain patient, there is recognition that time is running short for the midfielder to justify his place. Juventus are eager to maintain its strong start, and Tudor will be hoping Koopmeiners can rise to the occasion and deliver the kind of performances that will silence doubts about his future.

The match against Inter Milan could therefore serve as a defining moment, not only in Juventus’s campaign but also in Koopmeiners’s bid to establish himself as a reliable and effective member of the squad.