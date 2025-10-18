Juventus are under investigation by UEFA, with the club potentially facing sanctions if any rules have been breached. The Bianconeri were previously penalised when an earlier investigation led to a ban from European competitions, raising concerns among fans that a similar situation could occur again if Financial Fair Play regulations have not been met.

Since their last sanction, Juventus have worked to address financial imbalances from previous seasons, making notable progress in reducing their losses over the past year. Despite these improvements, UEFA is scrutinising the club’s accounts over the last three seasons, as there are indications that the Bianconeri may not have fully complied with Financial Fair Play requirements during that period.

Potential Consequences for Juventus

The club faces a range of possible outcomes depending on UEFA’s findings. Sanctions could include restrictions on player registration for European competitions, fines, or limits on the number of players allowed in squad lists. Such measures would affect Juventus’ strategic planning and could impact both their domestic and European campaigns.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Expert Analysis

Legal expert Eduardo Chiacchio has offered insight into what Juventus might expect from the investigation. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he stated: “And this is actually the most interesting part. We’re dealing with minor violations because, all things considered, we’re talking about negligible, or almost negligible, amounts. The sanctions envisaged include the blocking of one of the transfer windows, or a fine, or a limitation on the number of players available in Europe—for example, a list of 24 could be reduced to 20.”

Chiacchio’s analysis suggests that while UEFA’s review is serious, the potential breaches appear to be minor and may not result in severe punishments. The club’s management is expected to cooperate fully with the governing body to ensure compliance and minimise any impact on sporting operations.

Juventus remain confident that their financial improvements and adherence to regulations will mitigate the consequences of the investigation. The club continues to focus on maintaining stability on and off the pitch, preparing for any measures that UEFA may impose while striving to remain competitive at the highest level of European football.