Lazio is preparing to face Juventus this weekend as Maurizio Sarri gets ready to host the club he managed during the 2019–2020 season. The fixture promises to be a significant test for both sides, each seeking to regain form and momentum in Serie A.

Juventus Searching for Stability

Juventus has struggled in recent weeks, with the team failing to secure a victory in seven consecutive matches. After back-to-back losses, the Bianconeri are under pressure to return to winning ways and revive their campaign. Since the departure of Sarri, who guided the club to its last league title, Juventus has yet to reclaim the Serie A crown. The current situation reflects a period of transition, with the team still striving to find the consistency and resilience that once defined its dominance in Italian football.

Meanwhile, Sarri will look to improve his side’s position in the league table. Lazio has not started the season as strongly as expected and currently sits mid-table. However, matches against Juventus always carry additional motivation, and the home side will be eager to deliver a statement performance against their former manager’s old club.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Injury Concerns for Lazio

As reported by Calciomercato, Lazio may have to cope without one of their defensive options, as Nuno Tavares is set to miss the clash due to a recurring injury. The defender is expected to undergo further medical examinations before the game, but early indications suggest that his chances of featuring are very slim. His absence could present a tactical challenge for Sarri, who will need to adjust his back line accordingly.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be hoping to take advantage of any weakness in Lazio’s squad. The Bianconeri know they cannot afford another setback and must approach the fixture with focus and determination. Despite Lazio’s recent difficulties, their squad still includes several talented players capable of influencing the match. Juventus will need to prepare meticulously, maintain discipline, and respect their opponents if they are to secure a much-needed victory in what promises to be an intense and competitive encounter.