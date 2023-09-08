Marcello Lippi has weighed in on the Serie A title race for the current season and acknowledged that Juventus is among the favourites to win it, and this status is well-deserved.

Despite facing challenges both on and off the pitch last season and not making significant investments in the squad during the last transfer window, Juventus is considered a strong contender for the Scudetto. Lippi attributes their competitive standing to the fact that they are not participating in European competitions this season.

The absence of European football allows Juventus to focus on Serie A matches and gives them a potential advantage over teams juggling domestic and continental commitments. Lippi’s assessment underscores the unpredictability of Serie A and the competitive nature of the league, where Juventus remains a significant force to be reckoned with.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They have the same characteristics as always: a great desire to fight and an interesting mix between young people and already established players. And then they don’t have the Cups, so they could be the third team to fight for the Scudetto.”

Juve FC Says

We have not had the best of summers in terms of signing players, but we know that the boys we have can do a good job.

With only a few people expecting much from them, that should put them under less pressure and that is a position most players want to be in.

We must focus on our game and ensure we win as many matches as possible before the term ends.