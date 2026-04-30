Juventus are playing the Luciano Spalletti card in their attempts to convince Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva to join them.

The 67-year-old head coach will play an integral role in the recruitment this summer alongside club directors Damien Comolli, Giorgio Chiellini, and Marco Ottolini.

The club’s hierarchy is eager to reinforce the squad with quality players suited to Spalletti’s requests, so the latter, armoured with the unwavering support of Juventus owner John Elkann, should have the final say on every purchase.

Moreover, the Certaldo native is seemingly happy to play an active role in the process as well by trying to persuade his most desired targets.

Juventus leading the race for Bernardo Silva

At this stage, Juve’s desire to sign Silva on a free transfer might be the worst-kept secret in Turin. Man City have already announced the departure of their playmaker at the end of the season, closing the chapter on nine highly successful campaigns at the Etihad.

The 31-year-old remains a key player in Pep Guardiola’s team, so his imminent exit naturally rang alarm bells all over Europe and beyond.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Silva has suitors all over the globe, including Barcelona, MLS clubs and the Saudi giants.

However, Juventus can be considered the early frontrunners, especially with Spalletti playing a fundamental role.

Luciano Spalletti calls Bernardo Silva

As the source explains, Spalletti has been in direct contact with Silva, explaining how the latter would seamlessly fit within his plans for next season.

Due to his flair and remarkable technique, the Portuguese playmaker has been identified as the missing piece in the middle of the park. He would complement Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram, and is able to cause havoc in the final third while connecting with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

Spalletti has already used his charm and appeal to convince Yildiz, Weston McKennie and others to stick around, as the Juventus players are finally enjoying their football following several unpleasant years in terms of results and performances.