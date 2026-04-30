While Juventus haven’t closed the door on keeping Dusan Vlahovic beyond the current campaign, they have been taking their time on this front.

A few months ago, the Serbian’s departure at the end of the season was presumed to be a foregone conclusion.

Nevertheless, the two parties decided to revive their talks in recent weeks, perhaps instigated by Milos Vlahovic, who has apparently taken over his son’s affairs, with agent Darko Ristic increasingly cast away.

Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains up in the air

Juventus and Vlahovic may have made some progress in their negotiations, with the player said to be willing to accept a halved salary from the current €12 million per year to circa €6 million plus bonuses.

However, the latest reports insist that we remain far from the finish line, and this has been further confirmed by Italian journalist Matteo Moretto in his latest appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel (via JuventusNews24).

The transfer market expert reveals that Juventus have decided to delay all negotiations with Vlahovic until the final weeks of the campaign.

Why Juventus are in no hurry to negotiate with Vlahovic

Moretto believes the club’s postponement stems from two main reasons: First, the striker has been enduring an injury-plagued campaign, raising concerns over his condition in the long term. He has also had bouts with injuries and physical struggles in the past, including a groin issue that plagued him for several years.

Second, Juventus are aware that Vlahovic doesn’t have a list of suitors queuing up, at least not ones willing to match their offer. Therefore, they feel they can bide their time while closely monitoring the player’s physical condition in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

It should be noted that Juventus were keen to close contract talks with the likes of Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie, and Manuel Locatelli as swiftly as possible, even though some of them already had long-term contracts.

On the contrary, Vlahovic is running on an expiring deal, so the club’s lack of urgency suggests that keeping the Serbian is no longer a priority for the club.