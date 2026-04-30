Juventus attacker Francisco Conceicao is reportedly keen to extend his experience in Turin despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024 on loan from Porto. He swiftly established himself as a regular feature in Thiago Motta’s plans as well as a fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium thanks to his deft dribbling skills and willingness to fight for every ball.

Igor Tudor initially dropped him from the starting lineup following his arrival in March 2025, but the young Portuguese managed to win him over after a few weeks. Therefore, the Croatian manager pleaded with the hierarchy to sign the winger on a permanent basis last summer.

Chico Conceicao is determined to stay at Juventus

This season, Conceicao has contributed with four goals and as many assists in his 38 appearances across all competitions. However, these figures don’t fully reflect his importance to the team.

As Luciano Spalletti explained in a recent interview, the diminutive winger still has a large room for improvement, especially in his finishing.

The Juventus manager is keen to help the Portugal international flourish into a complete player, and the latter is on board with the plan, as he’s happy to play his football at the Allianz Stadium for years to come.

According to Tuttosport, Conceicao has emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs, especially Liverpool and Man Utd, but he continues to close the door on all proposals.

Why Liverpool are interested in Conceicao

With Mohamed Salah leaving the club after nine years, Liverpool are searching the market for a new right winger, so their interest in Conceicao is hardly a coincidence, especially with Bayern Munich unwilling to entertain any offers for Michael Olise.

On the other hand, United already have two left-footed options on the right flank in Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, so the Portuguese star is unlikely to emerge as a top target for the Red Devils, who need to bolster their other wing.

For their part, Juventus should be content to have a coveted player who is this devoted to the cause. Conceicao’s contract with Juventus is valid until June 2030, and his market value is estimated at circa €40 million.