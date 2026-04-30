Aston Villa were happy to reunite with Douglas Luiz in January, but the midfielder could be destined to return to Juventus this summer.

The Bianconeri bought the 27-year-old from the Premier League club in the summer of 2024 on a deal worth €50 million, including the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, who went in the opposite direction.

Sadly, none of the three aforementioned players managed to succeed at their new club. In Luiz’s case, he endured a forgettable campaign in Turin, struggling with various injuries and relapses, managerial changes, and personal issues.

Aston Villa are no longer adamant about keeping Douglas Luiz

Last summer, Luiz relished the opportunity to return to the Premier League through the gates of Nottingham Forest, but he found a club in turmoil, which hampered his settling.

Luckily for the Brazilian, Aston Villa offered him an escape route, bringing him back to Unai Emery’s camp.

Luiz signed for the Birmingham-based club on loan with an option to buy for €25 million.

The midfielder enjoyed a positive run between February and March, but his role has been reduced in recent weeks.

According to Tuttosport, Villa are no longer keen to maintain the Brazilian international’s services, thus paving the way for his return to Turin.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the EPL club might be willing to keep the player for a lower price, but Juventus cannot afford to grant them a discount, as they would end up registering a capital loss.

Could Juventus reintegrate Douglas Luiz

As reported earlier today, Juventus might consider re-adding Nico Gonzalez to their squad if they can’t find a new agreement with Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, Luiz’s case could be slightly more complicated. For instance, Luciano Spalletti doesn’t seem to be particularly interested in working with the Brazilian.

The Italian manager had the opportunity to reintegrate the player in January when Forest terminated his loan stint, but preferred to keep his midfield intact.

Therefore, negotiating a new loan with Aston Villa might be the best solution for all parties, as Luiz could be heading down the Arthur Melo road, with the Bianconeri struggling to offload him due to his high book value compared to his plumetting market valuation.