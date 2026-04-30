Juventus have reportedly added young Real Madrid centre-forward Gonzalo Garcia to their summer shortlist.

The Bianconeri are aiming to revamp their striking department ahead of next season. They will try to offload Lois Openda following his disappointing first campaign in Turin, and rescind the contract of the physically-struggling Arkadiusz Milik.

The futures of Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David remain uncertain, but at least one new attacker will arrive for sure.

Juventus set sights on Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia

In recent weeks, Juventus have been heavily linked with Randal Kolo Muani, who will return to Paris Saint-Germain once his loan deal with Tottenham expires in June, and Robert Lewandowski, who has yet to renew his contract with Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini are still keeping tabs on alternative profiles, including Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus are also interested in Gonzalo Garcia, a 22-year-old Real Madrid youth product.

The Spaniard was given prominent playing time during Xabi Alonso’s tenure, but his role has been reduced with the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as interim coach.

Overall, he has contributed with six goals and two assists in 34 appearances, which isn’t a terrible tally for a backup player who’s struggling to carve himself a place in an attacking department that features world-class stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Juventus & Real Madrid to revisit the Morata formula?

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Real Madrid are only willing to part ways with the promising young striker for a large sum, with their asking price starting at €50-60 million.

Nevertheless, the source reveals an alternative solution; Los Blancos are reportedly open to selling Garcia for half the price (€25-30m), while inserting a buy-back option for €40 million valid until 2028.

This is a similar arrangement to the one that saw Alvaro Morata join Juventus in 2014 for €20 million before returning to Real Madrid for €30 million.

The Spanish capital giants also adopted the same formula when they sold Brahim Diaz to Milan and Nico Paz to Como. Los Merengues have already brought back the Moroccan winger in 2023, and they’re unlikely to waive the option to buy back the young Spaniard.